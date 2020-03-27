Jeden Tag spielen wir in der hr3 Morningshow "You'll Never Walk Alone" von Gerry & The Pacemakers. Denn dieser Song ist zur Hymne gegen das Coronavirus geworden. Hier findet Ihr den Songtext zum Mitsingen.
Zu "You'll Never Walk Alone" liegen sich für gewöhnlich Fußballfans aus aller Welt in den Armen, jeden Tag ist es nun eine Hymne gegen das Coronavirus. Denn wir in Hessen halten zusammen!
Am 20. März haben sich europaweit zahlreiche Radiosender zusammengeschaltet und den Song gemeinsam um 8:45 Uhr gespielt. Die Aktion hat der niederländische Radiosender 3 FM ins Leben gerufen:
Externen Inhalt von YouTube (Video) anzeigen?
Die Lyrics zu "You'll Never Walk Alone"
When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high
And don't be afraid of the dark
At the end of a storm
There's a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone
You'll never walk alone
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone
You'll never walk alone
Sendung: hr3, "Die hr3 Morningshow", 19.03.2020, 05:30 Uhr