1963 veröffentlichten Gerry & The Pacemakers den Song "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Jeden Tag spielen wir in der hr3 Morningshow "You'll Never Walk Alone" von Gerry & The Pacemakers. Denn dieser Song ist zur Hymne gegen das Coronavirus geworden. Hier findet Ihr den Songtext zum Mitsingen.

Zu "You'll Never Walk Alone" liegen sich für gewöhnlich Fußballfans aus aller Welt in den Armen, jeden Tag ist es nun eine Hymne gegen das Coronavirus. Denn wir in Hessen halten zusammen!

Am 20. März haben sich europaweit zahlreiche Radiosender zusammengeschaltet und den Song gemeinsam um 8:45 Uhr gespielt. Die Aktion hat der niederländische Radiosender 3 FM ins Leben gerufen:

Die Lyrics zu "You'll Never Walk Alone"

When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high
And don't be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm
There's a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark

Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown

Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone

You'll never walk alone

Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone

You'll never walk alone

Sendung: hr3, "Die hr3 Morningshow", 19.03.2020, 05:30 Uhr

Quelle: hr3

