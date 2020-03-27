Jeden Tag spielen wir in der hr3 Morningshow "You'll Never Walk Alone" von Gerry & The Pacemakers. Denn dieser Song ist zur Hymne gegen das Coronavirus geworden. Hier findet Ihr den Songtext zum Mitsingen.

Zu "You'll Never Walk Alone" liegen sich für gewöhnlich Fußballfans aus aller Welt in den Armen, jeden Tag ist es nun eine Hymne gegen das Coronavirus. Denn wir in Hessen halten zusammen!

Am 20. März haben sich europaweit zahlreiche Radiosender zusammengeschaltet und den Song gemeinsam um 8:45 Uhr gespielt. Die Aktion hat der niederländische Radiosender 3 FM ins Leben gerufen:

Die Lyrics zu "You'll Never Walk Alone"

When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don't be afraid of the dark



At the end of a storm

There's a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark



Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Though your dreams be tossed and blown



Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone



You'll never walk alone



Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone



You'll never walk alone

Sendung: hr3, "Die hr3 Morningshow", 19.03.2020, 05:30 Uhr